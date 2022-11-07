China has reiterated its unswerving commitment to its longstanding zero-Covid policy, despite mounting public frustration the stringent measures are costing the very lives they're intended to protect.

Unfounded rumors of an early exit from the costly strategy had sent Chinese stocks soaring last week, but at a news conference Saturday, Chinese health officials vowed to continue with the country's zero-tolerance approach that aims to eliminate Covid cases as soon as they flare up.

CNN's Mengchen Zhang contributed to reporting.