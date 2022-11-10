For over 50 years, ecologists have studied and debated the mystery of the Namib Desert's "fairy circles," circular patches, mostly barren of grass, that have spread across 1,100 miles in the arid grasslands of Southern Africa.

Despite their whimsical name, akin to the term "fairy rings" for circular patterns of fungi found in forested areas, there are no fairies at play here. Many theories have been put forth, but two have held the most merit. One theory has looked to blame termites for these dry patches, while the other considers the grasses' evolution. Scientists have gone back and forth for decades, but a new study offers what may finally be evidence for a clear explanation.