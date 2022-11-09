N1903P66005C.TIF

A humpback whale swims off the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

 Photo credit: Metro Creative

Toronto (CTV Network) -- A study led by Stanford University researchers has found that blue whales can eat up to 10 million pieces of microplastic daily.

The study, published in Nature Communications, focused on blue, fin and humpback whales, and found earth's largest mammals are ingesting plastic through the prey they eat.