West Indies cricket great David Murray dead at 72

David Murray plays for a West Indies team in a one-day international against South Africa in Durban, during a controversial tour in February 1983.

 Adrian Murrell/Getty Images

David Murray, a wicketkeeper for the West Indies cricket team in the 1970s and 1980s, has died at age 72, Cricket West Indies said on Saturday.

Making his international debut in 1973, the Barbadian cricketer appeared in 19 tests, 10 one-day internationals and 114 first-class matches, according to Cricket West Indies. In the 1980s, he was considered one of the best wicketkeepers in the game.