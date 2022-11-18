Five days after four University of Idaho students were found stabbed in their off-campus home last weekend, a deep sense of apprehension and grief is affecting the community as authorities work to identify a suspect.

The university's often-packed parking lots had many empty spots Thursday after scores of students decided to return home or leave the area after the quadruple homicide last weekend shocked the college town of Moscow, Idaho.

