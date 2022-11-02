'Well-known' Boogaloo Boys member spoke about his desire to 'blow up' the IRS and Facebook, documents say

A member of the Boogaloo Boys was taken into custody Tuesday by federal authorities. In this image, a group tied to the Boogaloo Boys holds a rally at the Michigan State Capitol in Lansing, Michigan, on October 17, 2020.

Aron McKillips -- a "well-known member" of the Boogaloo Boys -- was taken into custody Tuesday by federal authorities after the FBI filed a probable cause affidavit for his arrest, according to an online court docket and documents.

McKillips is facing charges of unlawful possession of a machine gun and interstate communication of threats.