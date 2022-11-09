The James Webb Space Telescope has snapped a remarkably detailed image of a nearby dwarf galaxy. The near-infrared view reveals the deepest glimpse yet into a stellar panorama that could offer astronomers an ideal means of studying aspects of the early universe.

The image shows a panoply of stars within a lonely dwarf galaxy called Wolf - Lundmark - Melotte, which lies about 3 million light-years from our home galaxy, the Milky Way, and is about one-tenth the size.

