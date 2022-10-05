Webb, Hubble space telescopes capture an intriguing galactic pair

A new image from the James Webb space Telescope showcasing a galactic pair, shared by NASA on October 5, is the striking result of using data from both space observatories.

 NASA/ESA/CSA/ASU/UA/UM/JWST PEARLs Team

When astronomers combine the observational powers of James Webb Space Telescope and Hubble Space Telescope, they capture more detailed portraits of the cosmos.

