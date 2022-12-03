A wealthy Russian businessman has been arrested as part of a "major operation" on suspicion of multiple offenses, the United Kingdom's National Crime Agency said in a statement Saturday.

The 58-year-old man was arrested Thursday at his "multi-million-pound residence in London by officers from the NCA's Combatting Kleptocracy Cell" on suspicion of committing offenses including money laundering, conspiracy to defraud the Home Office -- the UK government department for immigration and passports -- and conspiracy to commit perjury, the agency said.

