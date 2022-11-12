Trip Valigorsky's beachfront home in a tight-knit community in Volusia County, Florida had been in his family for nearly 15 years before it was washed away this week, as the dangerous storm surge and powerful winds caused by Hurricane Nicole swept across Florida.

"This home was my grandma's favorite place," Valigorsky told CNN. "Some of the best memories with her were here."

