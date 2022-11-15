Wave of Russian missiles hit Ukraine after Zelensky outlines conditions for peace at G20 summit

Firefighters work to put out a fire after a Russian strike hit a residential building in Kyiv on Tuesday.

 Gleb Garanich/Reuters

Russia launched its biggest wave of missile attacks on Ukrainian cities in more than a month, hours after Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky proposed a peace plan in front of world leaders at the G20 summit in Indonesia.

Air raid sirens sounded out across Ukraine shortly after its leader outlined a 10-point plan including the withdrawal of Russian troops and the restoration of Ukraine's territorial integrity.

CNN's Antonia Mortensen, Denis Lapin, Chris Liakos, Masrur Jamaluddin and Xiaofei Xu contributed to this report.

