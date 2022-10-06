The man accused of intentionally driving his SUV through a crowd of Christmas parade attendees in Waukesha, Wisconsin, last year, killing six people and wounding dozens more, is set to represent himself at his homicide trial Thursday amid concerns over his mental health.

Darrell E. Brooks, 40, was identified as the driver of a red SUV who plowed into a crowd of people celebrating the city's Christmas parade on November 21, 2021, turning a joyous afternoon into a massacre.

CNN's Kara Devlin contributed to this report.