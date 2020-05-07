Watch Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's Thursday afternoon coronavirus update press conference:
WATCH: Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's Thursday press conference
Online Poll
POLL: Do you agree with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp's decision to reopen hair salons, gyms and bowling alleys?
This poll is not scientific. It is for entertainment purposes only.
You voted:
