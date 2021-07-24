Washington state deputy is killed in the line of duty; 2 of 3 suspects are detained By Alta Spells, CNN Jul 24, 2021 3 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Law enforcement officers from the Vancouver, Washington, area are mourning a deputy killed in a shooting Friday night.Police said Saturday they have detained two suspects and are searching for a third. Tthe suspects "may be armed and dangerous," authorities alerted earlier.Sgt. Brent Waddell with the Clark County Sheriff's Office told a media briefing that the shooting occurred in Vancouver, which is a suburb of Portland, Oregon.Waddell said the deputy was taken to the hospital in unknown condition. The department later announced in a press release that the deputy had been "killed in the line of duty." Waddell offered few details.The Vancouver Police Department is leading other agencies in the investigation, Waddell said.The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cnn Continents And Regions Crime, Law Enforcement And Corrections Crimes Against Persons Criminal Investigations Criminal Law Criminal Offenses Fugitives And Manhunts Law And Legal System Law Enforcement North America Northwestern United States Police Deaths And Injuries Policing And Police Forces Shootings The Americas United States Washington (state) Deputy Brent Waddell Suspect Authorities Police State More News +2 News Illinois schools struggle to fill teaching vacancies. 1 district hires international teachers to meet the needs By Adrienne Broaddus, CNN 1 hr ago 0 Pets Dog's Best Friend Caught On Camera Sneaking Over To Play | The Dodo 1 hr ago 0 News Colorado 10-year-old dies as health officials investigate plague activity By Dakin Andone, CNNUpdated 1 hr ago 0 News An airport piano player earned $60,000 in tips after a stranger shared videos of him on Instagram By Alaa Elassar, CNN 2 hrs ago 0 × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Videos Support Local JournalismNow, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free. Please support us by subscribing or making a contribution today. Subscribe or contribute Latest Illinois schools struggle to fill teaching vacancies. 1 district hires international teachers to meet the needs Colorado 10-year-old dies as health officials investigate plague activity An airport piano player earned $60,000 in tips after a stranger shared videos of him on Instagram Georgia police make arrest in 1988 murder of 8-year-old Joshua Harmon Washington state deputy is killed in the line of duty; 2 of 3 suspects are detained » More News Most Popular Articles Collections Commented ArticlesSprouts Farmers Market announces special offers for upcoming store opening at The Exchange at GwinnettOutgoing Gwinnett Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks reflects on tenure after last regular school board meetingGeorgia parents charged with murder after autopsy shows baby died of fentanyl overdoseOff-duty Auburn police officer Jacob Peek killed in head-on car wreckGwinnett police sergeant arrested on theft, violation of oath chargesGwinnett County Public Schools increasing raises already planned for county's teachersJudge forces US Capitol rioter to unlock laptop seized by FBIGeorgia Tech mourning loss of Jack ThompsonNew principals appointed for Jones, Northbrook middle schoolsIndictment: DeKalb man arrested last week on six murder charges allegedly sold fentanyl-laced heroin CollectionsWeekly Gwinnett County restaurant health inspections for July 18, 2021PHOTOS: Gwinnett Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19MUGS: 10 felony bookings in Gwinnett County JailON THE MARKET: This Suwanee home offers outdoor living at its best10 editorial and topical cartoons from the past week - July 19PHOTOS: Barrow County Animal Control Adoptable Pets of the Week — July 19IN CASE YOU MISSED IT: Top Gwinnett County stories from July 12-18PHOTOS: Scenes from Duluth's Summer Stage Concert featuring Broadway's Rock of Ages BandGET OUT THERE: 5 things to do this weekend in Gwinnett County — July 23-25PHOTOS: Gwinnett Football Media Day CommentedAgencies pick route for Atlanta-to-Charlotte high-speed rail line (2)Atlanta woman wakes up to find a wild African cat on her bed (2)Lilburn, property owners teaming up to remove more than 3,000 tires illegally dumped behind shopping center (2)Gwinnett Clean and Beautiful hosting Household Hazardous Materials Waste Collection event on Thursday (1)CDC warns not to swim with diarrhea, but all Twitter can focus on is the gif the agency used (1)Gwinnett Commissioners will meet later this month to discuss developing a code of conduct for themselves (1)Gwinnett school board names Kent School District chief Calvin Watts as sole finalist for GCPS superintendent position (1)Coke is giving one of its most popular drinks a makeover (1)Pinetree golf pro shot, killed on course previously worked at Summit Chase in Snellville (1)Department of Justice adopts new restrictions on obtaining journalists' records (1) Featured Businesses Fox Theatre 660 Peachtree St NE, Atlanta, GA 30308 404-881-2100 Website Events Gwinnett County Gwinnett County Government, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-822-8000 Website Events Greater Atlanta Autos Gwinnett 725 Old Norcross Road, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 770-963-9205 Website Find a local business Newspaper Ads Online Poll POLL: Which Harry Potter house do you belong in? This is not a scientific poll — results reflect only the opinions of those voting. You voted: Gryffindor Slytherin Ravenclaw Hufflepuff I’ve never seen or read Harry Potter Vote View Results Back
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.