Warnock will win Georgia Senate runoff, CNN projects, in final midterm rebuke of Trump's influence

Voting stickers at a polling location in Atlanta are pictured here during the runoff election on December 6.

 Dustin Chambers/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock will win Georgia's Senate runoff, CNN projects, handing Democrats a key win that will give them greater leverage in the Senate next year.

With his defeat of Republican challenger Herschel Walker, Democrats will control 51 seats to the GOP's 49.

Manu Raju, Kaitlan Collins, Jason Morris contributed to this report.

State Election 2022: U.S. Senate runoff

Candidate Party affiliation Number/percentage of votes
Herschel Walker Republican 1,685,282
Raphael Warnock Democrat 1,735,023
94.34% precincts reporting

