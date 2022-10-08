Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock of Georgia said Saturday that his Republican rival Herschel Walker "has trouble with the truth" but did not directly address the recent allegation that Walker once paid for a woman to have an abortion.

"It's up to Georgia voters. It's not up to him, it's not up to me," Warnock told reporters after a rally here. "We do know that my opponent has trouble with the truth. And we'll see how all this plays out, but I am focused squarely on the health care needs of my constituents, including reproductive health care."

CNN's Gregory Krieg and Shania Shelton contributed to this report.

Tags