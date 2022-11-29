An employee at a Virginia Walmart where six of her coworkers were killed said she filed a written complaint to the company of the suspected gunman's "bizarre" behavior months before the shooting, according to a Tuesday filing in Chesapeake circuit court.

The filing alleges that Walmart management knew of suspected gunman Andre Bing's behavior and threats before the mass shooting, "but kept employing him anyway."

CNN's Steve Almasy and Raja Razek contributed to this report.