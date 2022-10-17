Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose

Republican Senate candidate for Georgia Herschel Walker, here at a campaign event on September 9, in Gwinnett, Georgia, acknowledges sending $700 check to the woman in question but denies it was for abortion.

 Megan Varner/Getty Images

Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose.

In an interview with NBC News that aired Monday morning, Walker was presented with a copy of the check, along with a receipt from the medical center in Georgia where the woman had the procedure.