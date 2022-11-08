Voters casting final ballots to determine control of House, Senate and 36 governor races

Voters stand in voting booths as they fill out their ballots at a polling center at the Meadows Mall on November 8, in Las Vegas.

 Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

Polls have closed in more than two dozen states in a midterm election dominated by anxiety over inflation and high gas prices that will determine control of the narrowly divided House and Senate, as well as governor's mansions across the country.

Republicans are increasingly confident of winning the House in a victory that would allow them to constrain President Joe Biden's domestic agenda, while the race for the Senate hangs on key contests in North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Georgia that are too early to call.

