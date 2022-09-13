Russian President Vladimir Putin will not be invited to Queen Elizabeth II's funeral because of his invasion of Ukraine, a senior British government source told CNN on Tuesday.

The source said the full list of invitations had not yet been finalized, but that officials from three countries had been ruled out: Russia, Belarus and Myanmar.

