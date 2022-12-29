Vivienne Westwood, fashion designer and style icon, dies at 81

Dame Vivienne Westwood pictured here, on February 13, 2017 in London, England, has died at age 81.

 David M. Benett/Getty Images

British fashion designer and style icon Vivienne Westwood has died aged 81. She passed away peacefully, surrounded by her family, at her home in London on Thursday, according to an official statement from her eponymous company.

To the media, she was "the high priestess of punk" and the "Queen of Extreme." To the fashion world she was a beloved character who energized and pushed the boundaries of the industry until her death.