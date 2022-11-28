Syndication: The Progress-Index

Congressman Donald McEachin speaks at an event in April 2022.

 Sean Jones/progress-index.com/USA Today Network

US Rep. Donald McEachin, a Virginia Democrat, died Monday, according to a statement from his office. He was 61.

"We are all devastated at the passing of our boss and friend, Congressman Donald McEachin," Tara Rountree, his chief of staff, said in the statement. "Valiantly, for years now, we have watched him fight and triumph over the secondary effects of his colorectal cancer from 2013. Tonight, he lost that battle, and the people of Virginia's Fourth Congressional District lost a hero who always, always fought for them and put them first."

CNN's Rashard Rose contributed to this report.