An alumni group of the Virginia Military Institute is publicly questioning why the college's first Black superintendent was awarded a more "generous" bonus than last year.

Retired Army Maj. Gen. Cedric T. Wins has served as superintendent of the public military college since 2020. He first assumed the role in an interim capacity after General J.H. Binford Peay III resigned, following allegations of a racist culture at the school. Wins officially took on the role last year.