A former Virginia police officer, believed to have murdered a teenager's family in Riverside, California after "catfishing" her online, was killed in a shootout while trying to flee authorities, the city's police department said in a news release.

Officers with the Riverside Police were dispatched Friday to check the welfare of a young female who appeared distressed while getting into a red car with a man, police said. While officers were responding, 911 dispatchers began getting calls about a fire in the same neighborhood, just a few houses away from where the welfare check originated.