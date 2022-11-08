Virginia Giuffre drops allegations against Alan Dershowitz, saying she 'may have made a mistake'

Virginia Giuffre who was a victim of convicted pedophile Jeffrey Epstein has agreed to drop allegations against attorney Alan Dershowitz saying she “may have made a mistake” when she also accused him of sexual abuse.

The accuser, Virginia Giuffre, said in a statement that she was young at the time she was trafficked by Epstein and in a "very stressful and traumatic environment." Giuffre had alleged that Epstein had trafficked her to Dershowitz between 2000 and 2002, but Dershowitz long denied her claim.

