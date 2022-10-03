Virginia Beach to resume normal operations after impacts of from Ian's remnants were less than expected

A tree is seen down in the Thoroughgood neighborhood of Virginia Beach during severe weather on Friday, Sept. 30.

 Stephen M. Katz/The Virginian-Pilot via AP

After being under a state of emergency for nearly 24 hours, Virginia Beach will resume normal operations Tuesday after the impacts from an incoming system were minimal than expected, according to a news release from the city.

The coastal Virginia city was placed under a state of emergency Sunday night ahead of what was expected to be widespread coastal flooding due in part to the remnants of post-tropical storm Ian.

CNN's Dave Hennen, Monica Garrett, Kristina Sgueglia, Eric Levenson and Angela Fritz contributed to this report.

