The city of Virginia Beach has reached a $3 million settlement with the family of Donovon Lynch -- a 25-year-old man who was fatally shot by a police officer last year -- the city and the family said in a joint statement.

Lynch died after he was shot in the torso and thigh by a Virginia Beach police officer in March 2021. Officers were responding to a series of shootings on the night Lynch was shot.

CNN's Rebekah Riess contributed to this report.

