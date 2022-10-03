Virginia Beach was placed under a state of emergency Sunday night ahead of what's expected to be widespread coastal flooding due in part to the remnants of the post-tropical storm Ian.

A "significant multi-day coastal flood event" is expected to generate from a low-pressure system offshore merging with the remnants of Hurricane Ian to create a Nor'easter, the city said in a news release.

CNN's meteorologists Dave Hennen and Monica Garrett contributed to this report.

