Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares will begin an external review of the fatal shooting at the University of Virginia as new details about the suspect's attempted gun purchases emerge almost a week after three football players were killed and two others were wounded.

Miyares announced his review Thursday at the request of UVA President Jim Ryan and University Rector Whitt Clement, who wanted "outside special counsel with expertise ... to conduct an independent review of the University's response to the shooting, as well as the efforts the University undertook in the period before the tragedy."

