Violent protests continue in Solomon Islands despite lockdown

Violent protests continued for a second day in the Solomon Islands on Thursday, with several thousand people taking to the streets despite a 36-hour lockdown being imposed in the capital, Honiara.
Demonstrators from the country's most populous island, Malaita, had traveled to the capital in a spillover of anger about a host of domestic issues including unrealized infrastructure promises, media reported. They demanded the resignation of Prime Minister Manasseh Sogevare.
As well as anger about a lack of development, the Solomons government has faced pressure over a 2019 decision to cut ties with Taiwan and establish a formal relationship with China.
The Royal Solomon Islands Police Force (RSIPF) said between 2,000 and 3,000 protesters took to the streets on Thursday, with some setting fire to buildings and looting stores in the eastern part of Honiara. Thirty six people have been arrested, they added.
Protests broke out on Wednesday evening as parliament resumed over the Prime Minister's lack of response to a citizen petition filed in August, which included demands for the government to respect the rights of self-determination of the Malaita people, to limit ties with China and to resume development projects in Malaita.
Police had earlier deployed tear gas to break up the protests.
When calling for the lockdown in an address that was broadcast late on Wednesday, Prime Minister Sogavare said, "Our nation witnessed another sad and unfortunate event aimed at bringing a democratically elected government down."
"I had honestly thought that we had gone past the darkest days in the history of our country, however today's events are a painful reminder that we have a long way to go," Sogavare said.
A lockdown in Honiara, which would run until 7 a.m. on Friday, local time, "will allow our law enforcement agencies to fully investigate the perpetrators of today's events and to prevent further lawless destruction," he said.
As well as looting stores, demonstrators set fire to a thatched roof building on the grounds of the Parliament -- as it was sitting -- and a police station, said the Prime Minister.
The RSIPF urged people attending schools and businesses around Honiara to stay home to avoid being affected by unrest.
"We want to make sure that our streets, schools and businesses will reopen soon after the lockdown," said RSIPF deputy commissioner Juanita Matanga in a statement.
"I am asking for your cooperation until the situation turns normal."
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.