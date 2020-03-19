alertfeatured
VIDEO: White House coronavirus task force press conference - Thursday
- Rockdale reports first confirmed case of COVID-19
- NASA wants your help designing the robot that will go digging on the moon
- Cash handouts are coming as countries do 'whatever it takes' to survive the pandemic shock
- Ghislaine Maxwell sues Jeffrey Epstein's estate to pay her legal and security fees
- This charity has a 'Covid-19 Computers' program to give devices to low-income Houston-area families
- The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Gwinnett has doubled in 24 hours; 99 confirmed cases statewide
- 68 Gwinnett schools to provide free lunches next week
- Gov. Brian Kemp shuts down all schools in Georgia until March 31 in response to coronavirus outbreak
- Georgia declares public health emergency, sees largest jump in coronavirus cases so far; 64 people now have COVID-19
- Gwinnett, Buford and Barrow schools closing next week over coronavirus concerns
- Atlanta woman serving 14 years in prison for armed robbery with sister at Norcross hotel
- A message from the Gwinnett Daily Post editor concerning coronavirus outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp authorizes calling up Georgia National Guard to help handle coronavirus situation
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center-Braselton treating two patients who have COVID-19
- More Gwinnett schools staff, district staff allowed to work from home
