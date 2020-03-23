alertfeatured
VIDEO: White House coronavirus task force press conference - March 23
- Michelle Obama has advice for Americans stuck indoors to help stem the spread of coronavirus
- Curiosity rover shares new selfie, climbs steep hill on Mars
- Olive Garden, Chili's and other restaurant chains are at risk
- Australian woman finds huge Burmese python on her porch
- 'Asterix and Obelix' co-creator Albert Uderzo dies aged 92
- Six more Gwinnett cities declare states of emergency during COVID-19 outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- Two trucks, one carrying Vidalia onions, collide on Ga. 316 in Lawrenceville, causing fire, shut down of highway
- Gwinnett County Public Schools hesitant to speculate on future of meal deliveries, graduation, promotion criteria
- No new coronavirus cases in Gwinnett, but Barrow County sees first case; Georgia's total up by 51 confirmed cases
- Gwinnett County government closing all Lawrenceville-area buildings because of COVID-19
- Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain two of 23 areas picked for remote COVID-19 testing
- Gwinnett warns business, park closures could be coming if voluntary steps are not taken to contain COVID-19
- Mall of Georgia, Sugarloaf Mills closing tonight due to coronavirus outbreak
- Georgia has 20 COVID-19 deaths and 555 confirmed cases
