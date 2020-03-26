Watch the White House coronavirus task force press conference here:
VIDEO: Watch the Thursday White House coronavirus task force press conference
- Peyton Manning crashes an online class at the University of Tennessee
- UFC fighter Jon Jones has been arrested for a suspected DWI
- 'Curly' Neal, Harlem Globetrotters ball-handling legend, dies at 77
- School parades raise spirits of students and teachers
- Asian markets improve after Wall Street's third day in the green
- Six more Gwinnett cities declare states of emergency during COVID-19 outbreak
- Gov. Brian Kemp says he will not issue quarantine, will not force businesses to close
- Lawrenceville, Stone Mountain two of 23 areas picked for remote COVID-19 testing
- Gwinnett makes changes to trash collection operations because of COVID-19 outbreak
- Two trucks, one carrying Vidalia onions, collide on Ga. 316 in Lawrenceville, causing fire, shut down of highway
- Gwinnett County modifies park hours, closes some areas to enforce social distancing
- Gwinnett warns business, park closures could be coming if voluntary steps are not taken to contain COVID-19
- Georgia has 20 COVID-19 deaths and 555 confirmed cases
- Gwinnett health officials: Lawrenceville remote COVID-19 testing site is not for general public
- Gwinnett and its cities are ordering restaurants to close dining rooms, gyms and entertainment businesses to shut down
