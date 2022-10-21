Four former employees of a Mississippi daycare are facing child abuse charges after a viral video surfaced showing an adult wearing a Halloween mask and scaring the children in their care.

On Monday, the Monroe County Sheriff's Office and prosecuting attorneys "met with the parents of the children involved in the incident at Lil' Blessings Child Care and Learning Center and informed them of the possible criminal charges the law would allow them to pursue," a news release from the sheriff's office says.