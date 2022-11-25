As authorities investigate this week's mass shooting inside a Walmart in Chesapeake, Virginia, at least two employees remained hospitalized after a manager killed six coworkers before taking his own life.

The shooting on Tuesday night -- two days before Thanksgiving -- began minutes after 10 p.m. inside the employee break room, where some workers were getting ready to start their overnight shift.

CNN's Josh Campbell, Michelle Watson and Andi Babineau contributed to this report.