Vanessa Bryant testifies that she suffers panic attacks, anxiety since learning of shared crash scene photos

Vanessa Bryant's testimony is expected to last around three hours.

 Jae C. Hong/AP

Vanessa Bryant, widow of NBA legend Kobe Bryant, testified Friday that she experiences panic attacks and anxiety over the possibility of seeing photos from the 2020 helicopter crash that killed her husband, their teenage daughter and seven others.

On the witness stand in her federal lawsuit against Los Angeles County, Vanessa Bryant recalled being at home with her family, breastfeeding her 7-month-old daughter Capri, when she learned of a Los Angeles Times report about county sheriff's deputies sharing the graphic photos.

