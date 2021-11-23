"County personnel worked tirelessly to protect the crash site, identify the victims, and notify the families," according to the court document. "As for this lawsuit, it is without legal merit and should be dismissed."
Lawyers argued that Bryant's fear of the crash site photos surfacing is an hypothetical harm. "Plaintiff's fear is also not reasonable," said the county, pointing to results from a neutral forensic examination by an independent examiner that "confirmed that there are no photos containing victims' remains and no evidence of public dissemination. There is therefore nothing for Plaintiff to fear." They say the photos are "gone" and "cannot be recovered."
County lawyers say this is the first time the fire and sheriff's departments "confronted allegations of improper photo sharing and they took appropriate action to address them."
Bryant alleges the photos shared by county employees violated her constitutional right to control death images of her husband and daughter Gianna. In March 2020, LA County Sheriff Alex Villanueva said all photos in the possession of first responders have been deleted.
Bryant is seeking an undisclosed amount for emotional distress and the anxiety over the photos possibly going public. Her husband, daughter, and seven others died January 26, 2020, when their helicopter crashed into a Calabasas, California hillside.
CNN has requested comment from Bryant's representatives. Lawyers for the county say they have no comment on this matter.
