Valery Polyakov, record-breaking Russian cosmonaut, dead at 80

Cosmonaut Valery Vladimirovich Polyakov, who holds the record for the longest single stay in space, has died at age 80, Russian space agency Roscosmos announced September 19.

Born on April 27, 1942, the Russian cosmonaut lived and worked in space for a record 437 days in one stint -- orbiting Earth aboard the Mir space station more than 7,000 times between January 8, 1994 and March 22, 1995.

