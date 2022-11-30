The United States Department of Veteran Affairs (VA) administered disability benefits in a racially discriminatory manner for decades, disproportionately rejecting Black veteran disability claims at a much higher rate than White veterans, according to a federal lawsuit filed by the Yale Law School's Veterans Legal Services Clinic.

The lawsuit filed Monday on behalf of Conley Monk Jr., a 74-year-old former United States Marine Corps member, alleges that the VA's disability compensation claim determinations systematically discriminated against Black veterans like him from 2001 to 2020, citing VA records from that period.