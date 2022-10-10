Hal Harrell, superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District, announced his retirement Monday, according to a Facebook post by his wife, Donna Goates Harrell.

"I am truly grateful for your support and well wishes. My decision to retire has not been made lightly and was made after much prayer and discernment," the post read. "My wife and I love you all and this community that we both grew up in, and therefore the decision was a difficult one for us."

CNN's Matthew J. Friedman and Rachel Clarke contributed to this report.