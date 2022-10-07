Uvalde school district suspends school police force, 2 school officials placed on administrative leave

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced the suspension of its school police force on October 7. Texas Department of Safety Troopers are seen here at a meeting of the Board of Trustees on August  24, in Uvalde, Texas.

 Eric Gay/AP

The Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced the suspension of its school police force Friday.

"The District has made the decision to suspend all activities of the Uvalde CISD Police Department for a period of time. Officers currently employed will fill other roles in the district," the statement from the district said.