Angry relatives of some of the children killed in the Robb Elementary School massacre are demanding that the acting police chief from that day, Lt. Mariano Pargas, quit his role as a Uvalde county commissioner.

"He was made aware that people were injured and dying and yet he did nothing. A young girl called 911 in room 112 asking for help and he simply left her and other people to die," said Jesse Rizzo, citing exclusive CNN reporting from this week, at a Uvalde County Commission meeting where families lined up to criticize Pargas.