Three football players from the University of Virginia were killed in a shooting late Sunday as a bus returned to the school's main campus in Charlottesville from a field trip, school officials said.

University of Virginia President Jim Ryan identified the three football players killed as Devin Chandler from Virginia Beach, Virginia, Lavel Davis Jr. from Ridgeville, South Carolina, and D'Sean Perry of Miami.

CNN's Melissa Alonso and Matt Phillips contributed to this report.