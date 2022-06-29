The University of Southern California coach who created fake athletic profiles for the children of wealthy parents, including Lori Loughlin's daughter Olivia Jade Giannulli, was sentenced Wednesday to time served, according to court records.
Laura Janke, the 36-year-old former assistant women's soccer coach at the university in Los Angeles, previously agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy to commit racketeering, the US Attorney's Office said. Janke also agreed to cooperate with the government's investigation and to testify in the college admissions scam.
"Laura is a very good person and the court recognized that," attorney Steven Huggard said. "She regrets involvement in the case. She looks forward to getting back to her normal life with her family and community"
Separately, two parents who reportedly paid $600,000 to help their daughter get admitted into elite colleges were sentenced to time served, one year of probation and 250 hours of community services, federal prosecutors announced.
Bruce and Davina Isackson, who cooperated in the government's investigation, spent approximately one day in prison and will also have to pay a fine of $8,500, prosecutors said.
The Isacksons pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to commit mail fraud and honest services mail fraud in May 2019, prosecutors said. Bruce Isackson also pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the IRS.
