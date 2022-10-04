Becky Sauerbrunn, one of the stalwarts of the US women's national soccer team, said Tuesday that players are angry and want immediate changes following an independent investigation that found systemic abuse and misconduct within women's professional soccer in the United States.

On Monday, the US Soccer Federation released a lengthy, scathing report it commissioned from former acting Attorney General Sally Yates that revealed the National Women's Soccer League along with the soccer federation failed to provide a safe environment for NWSL players.

