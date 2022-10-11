1400682813

White House Covid-19 Response Coordinator Dr. Ashish Jha announced on October 11 that the US does not have an "adequate" number of Covid-19 tests due to a lack of congressional funding.

 Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

"No doubt about it that our response has been hampered by that lack of funding," Dr. Ashish Jha said at a White House briefing.