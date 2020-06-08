US stocks surge, erasing 2020 losses

US stocks rallied again on Monday, pushing the Nasdaq to an all-time high and the S&P 500 into positive territory for the year, signaling growing optimism about the pace of recovery after Friday's better-than-expected jobs report.
The Dow finished up 461 points, or 1.7% higher. The S&P 500 ended up 1.2%, erasing its losses for the year. The Nasdaq Composite ended up 1.1%, its first record close since February.
The market rally came on the same day economists officially declared the United States is in a recession, ending the longest economic expansion in American history.
