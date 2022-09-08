US Secretary of State Antony Blinken makes an unannounced trip to Ukraine

On September 8, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Ukraine. Blinken is pictured here in Washington, DC, on April 1.

 Olivier Douliery/Pool/AFP/Getty Images

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Ukraine Thursday -- paying his second visit to the country's capital city since the war with Russia began more than six months ago.

While in Kyiv, Blinken met with top officials, including Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba, and visited a children's hospital.

CNN's Kylie Atwood contributed to this report.

