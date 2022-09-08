US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commends Ukrainian counteroffensive during unannounced trip to Kyiv

On September 8, Secretary of State Antony Blinken made an unannounced trip to Ukraine. Blinken is pictured here in Washington, DC, on April 1.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken commended the Ukrainian counteroffensive during an unannounced trip to Kyiv Thursday, saying the effort to regain control of Russian-held areas of the country was "proving effective."

"It's very early, but we're seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly in the area around Kherson, but also some interesting developments in the Donbass, in the east," the top US diplomat told press before departing Kyiv by train.

