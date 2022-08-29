US Secret Service assistant director leaves agency after aide's explosive Jan. 6 testimony about him

US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato, seen here on October 2020, left the Secret Service on August 29.

 Tom Brenner/Reuters/FILE

US Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato left the Secret Service on Monday, a significant departure two months after explosive testimony by a former White House aide, who alleged Ornato had told her then-President Donald Trump was irate upon learning his security detail wouldn't take him to the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

Ornato on Monday confirmed his departure, which CNN had previously reported citing two sources familiar. He said he left the agency to pursue a career in the private sector.

CNN's Paul LeBlanc, Annie Grayer and Zachary Cohen contributed to this report.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Please log in, or sign up for a new, free account to read or post comments.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.